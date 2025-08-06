UP: Rs 1,115.64 crore pension transferred to over 36 lakh destitute women ahead of festive season

Lucknow, Aug 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said it has transferred Rs 1,115.64 crore in pension to the bank accounts of over 36.75 lakh destitute women ahead of the festive season.

According to officials, the Department of Women Welfare transferred the second-quarter (July-September) pension instalment for the 2025-26 financial year to 36,75,623 Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) in the first week of August.

The move is aimed at ensuring that beneficiaries are able to celebrate the upcoming festivals without any financial constraints.

The state's 'Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana', run by the Women Welfare Department, is designed to provide social and economic support to women who have lost their husbands.

Under this scheme, women over 18 years and permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh with a family income not exceeding Rs 2 lakh per annum, receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,000.

To maintain transparency and efficiency, the funds are directly transferred into the beneficiaries' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts via PFMS.

In the first quarter (April-June) of 2025-26, the government had disbursed Rs 1,062.15 crore to 35,78,111 eligible women. In the current quarter, the amount increased both in terms of total funds and number of beneficiaries.

Women Welfare Department Director Sandeep Kaur said the pension disbursement was advanced keeping in mind the upcoming festivals, as per the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The chief minister's intent is to ensure that no eligible woman is left out of the benefits of the scheme," Kaur said.

Eligible women can apply for the pension scheme online by visiting the web portal at http:spy-up.gov.in. This digital initiative is part of the government's push for transparency and ease of access, allowing applicants to avail themselves of the scheme without hassle.

The department has also committed to ensuring fast and fair processing of applications so that more women can benefit from the scheme. PTI KIS NB