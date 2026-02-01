UP: RSS 'pracharak' assaulted in road rage incident in Hathras; two held

Hathras (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) An RSS district 'pracharak' was injured in a suspected road rage incident after he was allegedly attacked by a group of youths here on Sunday, triggering outrage among BJP and RSS workers, police said.

The injured 'pracharak' (functionary), identified as Jaikishore, was first admitted to the district hospital and later referred to Agra for further treatment due to the seriousness of his injuries.

According to police, the incident took place when Jaikishore was returning by car from the city to the RSS office located in Naval Nagar area.

Two youths on a scooter allegedly came in front of his car, leading to an argument over vehicle passage. The altercation soon escalated, and the youths allegedly assaulted him.

Police said some associates of the scooter-borne youths also reached the spot and the alleged assailants vandalised Jaikishore's car, pulled him out and thrashed him, knocking him down with kicks and punches.

On receiving information, police and RSS workers reached the spot. The injured pracharak was taken to the district hospital, where BJP and RSS workers expressed strong resentment over the incident.

Sadar MLA Anjula Mahaur, BJP district president Prem Singh Kushwaha and several party and RSS functionaries visited the hospital.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the incident was serious and would not be tolerated.

"Five local persons were involved in the assault. Two of them have been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the remaining three," he said, adding that strict legal action would be taken in the case.