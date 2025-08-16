UP: Runaway undertrial absconding since 2022 held in Gujarat's Surat

Deoria (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a prisoner, who had escaped from the Deoria district jail two and a half years ago, from Gujarat's Surat, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, Upendra Pandey, from Baraipur village in the Rampur Factory area, was imprisoned in connection with a girl's rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He escaped from the district jail on 29 December 2022.

On August 13, the STF field unit from Varanasi arrested him near Shiv Shakti Nagar Society in Surat.

After his arrest, Pandey was brought back to Deoria on transit remand and subsequently returned to the district jail as per the court's orders.