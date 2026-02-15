UP: Sacred items from 62 Indian, foreign temples offered at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Varanasi (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Sacred offerings from 62 temples from across the country and abroad were presented at Varanasi's Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, housing Lord Shri Vishweshwar Mahadev, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The offerings, such as sacred clothes, dust ('raj') and holy water, came from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Shri Kedarnath from Uttarakhand, Lal Bagh Raja and Shri Siddhivinayak Temple from Mumbai, Dwarkadhish Temple from Gujarat, Nathdwara Temple in Rajasthan and even from Sri Lanka's Lakshmi Temple, according to an Uttar Pradesh government statement.

Temple CEO Vishva Bhushan Mishra said on Sunday that bhog and clothes have arrived from 62 major temples across the world. Besides, Sri Lanka, offerings have also come from Malaysia, Mishra informed, adding that the tradition has started from this year only.

The objective of this initiative was to unite the entire Sanatan society, embodying the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and strengthen global spiritual unity, the statement said.