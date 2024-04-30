UP: Samajik Nyay Navlok Party, Gondwana Gantantra Party announce support to BJP

Lucknow, Apr 30 (PTI) The Samajik Nyay Navlok Party and the Gondwana Gantantra Party on Tuesday announced their support to the BJP, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit said.

In a statement, the BJP said the two parties declared their support in the presence of state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and state Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

They took this decision as they are impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies of service, good governance and welfare for the poor, it said.

Samajik Nyay Navlok Party national president Lekhraj Singh and Gondwana Gantantra Party state president Ramnath Gond along with officials of their parties handed over letters of support to the BJP leaders.

Chaudhary lauded the parties for supporting the BJP's works under the leadership of the Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"We all will work together with the resolve to make Modi ji the prime minister for a third time," he said. PTI AR/NAV ANB ANB