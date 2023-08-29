UP: Samajwadi Party leader held in dacoity case

Pratapgarh (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Gulshan Yadav, who unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly polls, was on Tuesday arrested in connection with a dacoity case, police said.

Yadav was arrested from his residence in the Colonelganj area here, Station House Officer, Kunda police station, Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra said a non-bailable warrant was issued against Yadav by a court in a case of dacoity and others registered against him at Kunda police station last year.

Police said Yadav is a "listed mafia" in police records and faces 21 criminal cases, including that of murder and loot.

Yadav had contested the 2022 elections from Kunda against Jansatta Dal leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had campaigned in his favour.

Gulshan Yadav, however, had lost the elections. PTI COR ABN AQS