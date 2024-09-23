UP: Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg sent to judicial custody for two weeks in abetment to suicide case

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhadohi Zahid Beg was on Monday remanded in judicial custody for two weeks by an MP/MLA court here in connection with two cases of forcing a minor girl into labour and instigating another to commit suicide.

According to Mazhar Shakeel, the lawyer of Zahid Beg, Civil Judge (Senior Div.) Avinash Ranjan fixed the next hearing is on October 8.

During Monday's hearing, Beg sought permission to file an application on the police action against him during his surrender on September 19, to which the judge directed that the petition be sent through the District Jail in Prayagraj.

The court sent him in judicial remand at the District Jail in Prayagraj for 14 days.

Two FIRs were registered against the MLA, his wife, and their son for allegedly forcing a minor girl into labour and instigating another to commit suicide.

The local Anti-Human Trafficking Unit had initiated an investigation following the alleged death by suicide of a minor girl and the rescue of a 17-year-old girl working at the MLA's residence. The labour department has also initiated proceedings against the MLA and his wife.

Zahid Beg and his son were transferred to separate jails on Friday.

The MLA was transferred to District Jail in Prayagraj while his son Zaim Beg was moved to District Jail, Varanasi, said Subedar Yadav, the jailer of District Jail, Bhadohi.

"The MLA's son was arrested on Wednesday (September 18), followed by Zahid Beg's surrender on Thursday (September 19). Both were moved to separate jails under tight security, according to the orders of District Magistrate Vishal Singh," Yadav had said.

Meanwhile, a third case was registered against Zahid Beg on Friday for allegedly assaulting police personnel at the district court the previous day.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tej Veer Singh had said the MLA and his supporters obstructed police work and physically attacked several officers.

A case was filed against Zahid Beg and his unidentified supporters at the Gyanpur police station under sections 121(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty ), and 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.