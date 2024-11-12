UP: Samajwadi Party MP, BJP minister inaugurate Dadri fair separately

Ballia (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) The popular Dadri Fair here was inaugurated twice on Tuesday as the chief guests, Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey and Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Dayashankar Singh, arrived hours apart and carried out the ceremony separately.

Explaining his action, Pandey told reporters that he had been invited to the ceremony in the afternoon, but was later informed that it was rescheduled to 4 pm. The SP MP said he proceeded with the ceremony as the minister did not arrive on time and the auspicious period (muhurat) for the inauguration would have passed.

He also criticised the BJP, claiming that while the party speaks of religion, it does not act accordingly.

After Pandey completed the ceremony and departed, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh arrived at the site and also performed the ceremony for the fair.

Singh was accompanied by Ballia Nagar Palika Parishad Chairman Sant Kumar Mithai Lal Gupta and local BJP leaders.

Officials declined to comment on the matter. There was also no reaction from the BJP.

The historic fair is named after the revered sage Dardar Muni, a disciple of Maharishi Bhrigu. The fair starts with one of the largest cattle markets and lasts for a month. PTI CORR ABN RT