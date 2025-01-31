UP: Samajwadi Party MP, workers booked over roadshow in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (PTI), Jan 31 (PTI) A case has been registered against a Samajwadi Party MP for violating government orders during a road show, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was lodged at Inayat Nagar police station based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Alok Kumar Singh, against unidentified party workers and MP Dimple Yadav.

The complaint alleged violation of government orders, including the use of more vehicles than permitted, police said.

Milkipur Circle Officer Shriyash Tripathi confirmed that "An FIR has been lodged regrading the road show held on Thursday, which was led by SP leader Dimple Yadav." The roadshow, which covered the stretch from Kumarganj to Milkipur, caused traffic congestion on both lanes of the Raebareli Highway due to the large crowd, Tripathi added.

Investigation in the matter is underway, officials said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ