UP: Samajwadi Party MP’s remark on Suryakumar Yadav triggers row

Chandauli (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) A remark by Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh describing Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav as a “PDA ka sathi" (a PDA member) has triggered sharp reactions from BJP leaders in Chandauli.

PDA term, coined by Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, stands for 'Picchde', 'dalits' and 'alpsankhyak' (backwards, dalits and minorities).

Singh told PTI on Monday that the skipper’s “conscience saved India’s honour,” drawing criticism from the ruling party, which accused the opposition of indulging in caste politics.

After defeating Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup match played in Dubai on September 14, Indian players refused to shake hands with the opposition team. Even at the toss, the two captains — India's Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha did not shake hands.

Singh said, “The Indian captain is 'PDA ka sathi. He did not shake hands with Pakistani players after the victory. By doing so, he honoured the sacrifice of our young martyrs and respected the women who lost their 'Sindoor' (husband) to Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam.” He further said, “While BJP leaders were busy watching the match with laughter, it was Suryakumar Yadav’s conscience that stood with India’s honour.” BJP district president Kashinath Singh called the comment “petty-minded” and said the opposition was trying to divide the nation on caste lines. Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sadhana Singh also dismissed the statement as “foolish” and irrelevant. PTI COR ABN ABN AMJ AMJ