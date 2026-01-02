UP: Sambhal administration issues notices to 48 people over cemetery land 'encroachment'

Sambhal (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) The district administration has served notices to 48 people in connection with alleged illegal encroachment on cemetery land situated near a disputed religious site here, officials said on Friday.

The action comes after a land measurement exercise conducted on December 30 under heavy security near the Shahi Jama Masjid-Shri Harihar Mandir area in Kot Purvi locality. The administration had received complaints about the illegal construction of houses and shops on a portion of the cemetery land.

Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh said 48 individuals identified as unauthorised occupants were served notices, on Friday.

"They have been granted 15 days to submit their response," Singh told reporters. He added that the replies would undergo legal examination. If the explanations are found unsatisfactory, the administration will initiate action to remove the encroachments.

Responding to queries about the number of illegal structures, the tehsildar said while initial reports mentioned 22 houses and shops, several families were found residing in the area. Consequently, separate notices were issued to each occupant, taking the total to 48.

According to the officials, the complaint alleged that about 4,780 square metres of land under plot number 32/2, located adjacent to the disputed site, had been encroached upon.

The encroachments are believed to be 60 to 65 years old. The revenue department conducted the measurement exercise to determine the extent of the alleged illegal occupation, the officials added. PTI COR KIS AKY