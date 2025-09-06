UP: Sambhal administration reclaims 3.5 bighas of govt land 'encroached' by MLA

Sambhal (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) The Sambhal district administration on Saturday reclaimed around 3.5 bighas of government land allegedly encroached by Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mahmood and some local residents, an official said.

A team of officers from the local administration and the irrigation department reached Mandalai village in Sambhal tehsil and reclaimed the encroached land by removing trees and fences on it, he said.

According to Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Chandra, it came to their notice that two land parcels (survey numbers 198 and 222) registered in the names of MLA Iqbal Mahmood and local residents Faiz Iqbal, Mohammed Zaid, Mohammed Junaid, Mohammed Aslam, Shaan Iqbal and Suhail Iqbal, have merged four government plots into them.

They said these individuals had expanded the land parcels, which house an orchard, by encroaching on the four government plots.

When asked by mediapersons about the date and duration of encroachment, SDM Chandra said that "it appears to be long back. An exact timeline is difficult to determine". He estimated that the area of encroached land was approximately 3.5 bighas.

Responding to a question about future action, the SDM confirmed that the government is taking possession of the land currently. The forest department will take action regarding the felled trees, and further legal proceedings will be initiated against the MLA, he added.

When asked if a notice would be served to the MLA, Chandra said that further action will be taken after the land is officially under government control.

When contacted, the MLA declined to comment on the issue at the moment, and said that he would address the press on Sunday. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK