UP: Sambhal administration removes 'illegal' portions of three houses built on pond land

Sambhal (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) The district administration on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive to remove illegal portions of three houses built on pond land in the Raya Buzurg area here, officials said.

The action comes after demolition of an illegal mosque on the same site on January 4. Heavy police deployment was maintained in the area as a precautionary measure during the drive.

Circle Officer (Asmauli) Kuldeep Singh said the administration is conducting a continuous campaign to remove illegal encroachments in Raya Buzurg.

"An illegal mosque constructed on government land was removed earlier. Today, action was taken against portions of three houses built through encroachment. Notices had already been served to the occupants," Singh said.

The officer added that personnel from five police stations, the Rapid Response Force (RRF) and women police units were deployed in the area. The district police social media cell is also monitoring the situation while local units continue patrolling.

Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh said the occupants had initially claimed they would remove the illegal structures themselves. "After removing some portions, they later asked the administration to proceed with demolition using bulldozers," he said.

According to the Tehsildar, the land falls under Gata number 682 and measures approximately 880 square metres. It is officially recorded as pond land.

"The illegal constructions were made by Asrar, Abrar and Babu by encroaching upon the pond land. These people had earlier constructed a large mosque and a banquet hall on the reserved pond land," the Tehsildar said. PTI COR KIS AKY