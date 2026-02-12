UP: Sambhal madrasa constructed on public land demolished by district authorities

Sambhal (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) The district administration on Thursday demolished an allegedly illegal madrasa constructed on public land in Naroli area here, officials said.

The demolition took place in Chandausi tehsil's Mohalla Banjari Kuan, where the Darul Uloom madrasa was allegedly built over the parcel of land recorded as a manure pit and public pathway.

Police from five stations along with the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were deployed to maintain law and order during the demolition drive.

Chandausi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashutosh Tiwari said the action follows the encroachments on land parcels recorded as a manure pit and road land in revenue records.

"Notices were issued twice, and adequate time was given to the encroachers. Today, execution proceedings are being carried out against the Darul Uloom madrasa," Tiwari said.

According to the officials, the alleged encroachment covered 192 and 165 square metres on the two plots, while the madrasa structure was spread over about 225 square metres.

Besides the madrasa, seven to eight houses are also constructed on the disputed land, they said.

Naroli Nagar Panchayat Chairperson Bittan Malik, however, claimed that no prior information or notice was received regarding the demolition.

"We did not receive any notice. This is a religious institution," Malik told reporters.

Further action would be taken in accordance with the law against other illegal constructions on the land, the officials said. PTI COR CDN SHS SHS