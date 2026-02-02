UP: Sambhal mosque seeks permission for loudspeaker installation ahead of Ramzan

Sambhal (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) The Shahi Jama Masjid management committee has written to the Sambhal district administration seeking permission to install a loudspeaker at the mosque ahead of the month of Ramzan.

Committee president Zafar Ali, in a letter to the district magistrate on Monday, said a loudspeaker was required during Ramzan so that the Imam's voice could be clearly heard by the worshippers offering prayers at the mosque.

Speaking to reporters, Ali said with the holy month of Ramzan set to begin on February 18, there is a need for a loudspeaker at the mosque to ensure prayers and sermons delivered by the Imam reached even those seated afar.

He said the demand had been made to avoid any confusion between the Imam and the worshippers and requested that permission be granted in accordance with government rules, citing the necessity of a loudspeaker during Ramzan prayers.

Loudspeakers were removed from the Shahi Jama Masjid and other mosques in the district in February 2025 amid a government-ordered crackdown on noise pollution in public places.

A few months earlier, in November 2024, violence had broken out in the Kot Garvi area of Sambhal following a protest by locals during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in the death of four persons and injuries to several others, including security personnel.