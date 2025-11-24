UP: Sambhal on high alert on first anniversary of 2024 violence

Sambhal (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) The administration in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district remained on high alert on Monday with the town marking the first anniversary of the violence that occurred on the same day last year.

On November 24 2024, violence erupted in Sambhal's Kot Garvi locality during a survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid. The incident led to the death of four people due to gunfire, while several others sustained injuries.

Authorities divided the entire district into 19 security sectors and conducted a flag march across sensitive areas, including the disputed religious site, Hindupara Kheda and Anjuman Tiraha.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told reporters after the flag march that the objective was to instil confidence among residents. "The purpose of the flag march was to reassure the public that the police and administration stand firmly with them," he said.

Pensiya further informed that 19 magistrates — routinely deployed every Friday — have been stationed across the district on Monday as well. "A total of 163 CCTV cameras have been installed in the past year under the Safe City Sambhal project," he added.

Local police forces, 19 magistrates, units of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and two battalions of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were deployed to maintain order.

Responding to a query on preventive action, Pensiya said that over 2,000 people have been bound down in the district.

Security personnel continued to maintain strict vigil throughout the day to ensure peace.