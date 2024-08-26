UP sanctions Rs 10 cr for relief and rehabilitation in Kerala's landslide-hit Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 10 crore to the Kerala government for relief and rehabilitation efforts in the landslide-hit Wayanad district.

This was informed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan through an official letter on Monday.

In his letter, the UP Chief Minister said that, during this difficult situation, his government and the people of the northern Indian state stand in solidarity with the people of Kerala.

A Raj Bhavan source said that Governor Khan, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, had requested aid from Chief Minister Adityanath for the rehabilitation work in Wayanad, where devastating landslides on July 30 claimed several lives and displaced many more.