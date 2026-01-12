UP: Sapna Choudhary gets HC relief as trial court ordered to issue passport NOC

Lucknow, Jan 12 (PTI) Allahabad High Court has directed a Lucknow court to grant NOC to actor-dancer Sapna Choudhary for having a passport.

The Lucknow bench of justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order allowing a petition filed by Choudhary. The HC also said in its order that she be issued a passport for a usual period of 10 years.

Choudhary's counsel had pleaded that the trial court refused to issue the petitioner NOC, though in the bail order, no condition depriving her of the passport was mentioned.

In the order, the bench noted that a criminal case is registered against her for non-performance of a stage show in Lucknow in 2018; however, it also took into consideration that there is no likelihood that the trial would conclude in the near future.

The order, dated January 7, was made available online on Monday.

Noticing that the bail order did not have any condition which could restrain her from having the passport, the bench asked the trial court to issue her NOC for obtaining a passport.

The bench has, however, permitted the prosecution to get the bail conditions changed in this respect, if needed.