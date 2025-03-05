Om Prakash Rajbhar to lead protest against UP police misconduct involving party official

Ballia: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced to hold a protest against alleged police misconduct involving a party functionary, an official said Wednesday.

Rajbhar will lead a demonstration outside the Bansdih police station here on March 7, demanding action against the accused officers.

SBSP's national general secretary and spokesperson, Arun Rajbhar, who is also the minister's son, told reporters in Rasra that police sub-inspector Ranjeet Vishwakarma and constable Shailesh allegedly misbehaved with Umapati Rajbhar, the party's Bansdih area in-charge, on Tuesday.

According to Arun Rajbhar, the minister has given the police a deadline until Wednesday evening to take action against the accused officers.

"If no action is taken, a protest led by the minister will be held outside the Bansdih police station on March 7," he said.

In a complaint filed by Umapati Rajbhar, he alleged that while he was in the Bansdih tehsil premises on March 4, a four-wheeler ran over his foot. The driver, identified as SDM's assistant Deepak, allegedly abused and threatened him.

Deepak then reportedly called sub-inspector Ranjeet Vishwakarma, who arrived at the scene and took Umapati Rajbhar to the police outpost, where he was allegedly beaten.

Superintendent of Police Om Veer Singh told PTI that the matter is under investigation and necessary action will be taken based on the findings. Regarding the minister's protest announcement, Singh said he had no information about it.

Meanwhile, senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Ram Govind Chaudhary issued a statement condemning the alleged police misconduct. He urged senior police officials to take strict action against those responsible for assaulting and insulting the SBSP leader.