UP: School manager arrested for raping teacher at knifepoint in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), May 23 (PTI) A school manager was arrested for allegedly raping a female teacher at knifepoint inside the institution's premises in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the Deoband area of the district when the accused allegedly declared a holiday for students but only called staff to the school, they said.

Police said the woman alleged that when she reached the school, no other staff members were present, and only the manager was there.

She further alleged that the manager lured her into his room on the pretext of fixing the bedsheet and then locked the door behind her. He then allegedly raped her at knife-point, a police officer said.

She filed a written complaint at Deoband police station on Thursday, accompanied by her family. Based on her statement, a case was registered against the accused, Sandeep, a resident of Sarai Maliya village, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

Jain further informed that based on a tip-off, police arrested the accused late on Thursday near the school.

Legal proceedings are underway, and he is being presented before the court in a timely manner, the officer added. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ