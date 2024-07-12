UP: School president among two others arrested for gang rape of woman in Divyang school

Barabanki (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) A woman staying in a Divyang school in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district was allegedly gang-raped by three persons, including the school's president, police said on Friday.

The victim, a 26-year-old mentally-challenged woman, was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in April and has been missing since, they said.

School president Rajesh Ratnakar, former guard Ram Kailash, and Amrita, who also worked at the school, were arrested for the gang rape on Thursday.

The incident happened at Narendrapur village under Haidergarh police station area of the district, they said.

A case of gang-rape was filed against the trio based on a complaint by school director, Sunita Devi on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said all three accused have been arrested. The matter is being investigated and efforts are being made to trace the woman, he said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY