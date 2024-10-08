UP: School teacher killed in road accident in Kaushambi

Kausambi (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 40-year-old primary school assistant teacher was killed after being hit by a sand-laden dumper here, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Kamal Singh (40), a resident of Bambupur village, they said.

The incident occurred on Monday near the PWD office, close to the police lines, when a speeding and out-of-control dumper hit the motorcycle of Kamal Singh, who died on the spot," said Station House Officer Rajkishor. The driver of the dumper fled.

Singh was returning home from school on the motorcycle, the SHO said.

Police have seized the vehicle and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, SHO added. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG