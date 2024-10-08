UP: Schoolboy booked over offensive messages about another student's religion

Bahraich (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Police have launched an investigation after screenshots of a schoolboy's chat with another student making allegedly objectionable remarks against each other's religions surfaced online and triggered tensions here on Monday evening, officials said.

A large crown of members of the minority community surrounded the home of the child involved, prompting police to deploy personnel in large numbers.

Protesters demanded the arrest of the child who made the objectionable remarks in the chat.

"Two children from different communities attend the same school and exchanged inappropriate messages, including offensive remarks about each other's religions," Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said.

"As the news spread, a large crowd gathered, since it was evening time. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further legal proceedings are being carried out," the officer said.

Tripathi said to maintain peace, police have been deployed in the area due to the ongoing festival season.

An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Rehmat Ali Hashmi, a resident of Nanpara town, against the child at the local police station under the sections 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class), 302 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The incident comes amid protests and tensions in several parts of Uttar Pradesh in light of Ghaziabad-based controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand making objectionable remarks about Prophet Mohammed. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG