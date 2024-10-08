UP: Schoolboy detained over offensive messages about another student's religion

Bahraich, Oct 8 (PTI) Police have detained a schoolboy, a day after the screenshots of his chat with another student making allegedly objectionable remarks against each other's religions surfaced online and triggered tensions here, officials said.

District officials stated that action is being planned against others who attempted to disturb peace in the area following the incident.

"Two children from different communities attend the same school and exchanged inappropriate messages, including offensive remarks about each other's religions," Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said on Monday.

"As the news spread, a large crowd gathered, since it was evening time. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further legal proceedings are being carried out," the officer added.

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of Rehmat Ali Hashmi, a resident of Nanpara town, against the child at the local police station under sections 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class), 302 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

District Magistrate Monika Rani and Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla visited Nanpara on Tuesday, to assess the situation.

"The disturbance caused in Nanpara yesterday has been taken very seriously. An FIR was registered immediately regarding the objectionable comments made against a particular community," Shukla told reporters.

"Today, the accused has been taken into custody. However, the attempt by others to disrupt law and order has also been taken seriously," the district police chief said.

Meanwhile, the accused, a Class 9 student, released a video on Tuesday morning apologising for his actions.

"We were unaware of the consequences. We sincerely apologise and promise not to repeat such a mistake," the student said.

SP Shukla further said the police have recorded videos of the incidents and legal action will be taken based on this evidence.

"We will identify and act against those inciting unrest," the SP added.

Referring to the upcoming festivals, she said, "The attempts made by some miscreants and religious figures to disrupt social harmony are objectionable and condemnable. Action will be taken against them." She appealed to the public to maintain during the upcoming festivals, emphasising that the police are committed to ensuring that all festivals are celebrated peacefully.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate and SP Shukla held meetings with community leaders and local representatives to appeal for peace.

DM Monika Rani urged people to use social media responsibly.

"Social media can become a dangerous weapon if misused, with unpredictable consequences," she said.

"Our Bahraich district borders Nepal, and incidents here can have cross-border ramifications. We need to be extra cautious," she added. PTI COR KIS HIG