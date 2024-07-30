Over dozen school children faints during Yoga and PT practice in UP, hospitalised

Etah: Over a dozen students of a government school here were hospitalised on Tuesday as they fainted after being allegedly forced to perform physical training (PT) and yoga twice during the morning assembly, officials said.

The incident took place at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya in Harchandpur in the Malwan area.

District Magistrate (DM) Prem Ranjan Singh said some students fell unconscious when they were made to do PT and yoga twice during the school assembly. School Principal Sandhya Sharan rushed them to the medical college.

Around a dozen students have been hospitalised and all of them are stable. The students are from classes 6 to 9, he said.

Singh said it was being probed why students were made to exercise twice. A medical team has been sent to the school to examine other students.