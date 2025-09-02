UP: Schools across Bulandshahr, Baghpat to be closed on Wednesday due to rain

Bulandshahr/Baghpat (UP) As a precaution due to heavy rain, the administrations of the Bulandshahr and Baghpat have announced the closure of schools across both districts on Wednesday.

In Bulandshahr, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Lakshmi Kant Pandey issued the order regarding the closure of all schools on Wednesday across the education boards up to class 12 due to rain.

In Baghpat, District Magistrate Asmita Lal issued similar orders for the closure of schools. PTI CORR ABN ABN MPL MPL