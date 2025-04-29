UP schools asked to educate students about life of ex-ISRO chief Kasturirangan

Lucknow, Apr 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all the Basic Education schools to tell students about the achievements of former ISRO chief Dr K Kasturirangan, who died on April 25 at 84.

The state on Monday directed all Basic Council schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas to share information about Kasturirangan's life, his scientific achievements, and contributions to educational reforms during morning assemblies, an official statement said.

The schools were asked to display his portraits in schools and encourage students to adopt his life values, it said.

Kasturirangan set India on the path to becoming a global force in space science and also played a transformative role in reshaping the education sector.

The initiative is a part of the government's mission to raise the quality of education at every level and to ignite in students a curiosity for science, mathematics, and innovation, the directive said.

Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh said, "With the demise of the great scientist and chief architect of National Education Policy 2020, Dr K Kasturirangan, the nation has lost a unique education thinker and nation builder. His life is a source of inspiration for all of us." "We aim to transform every school in Uttar Pradesh into a laboratory of scientists, where every child dreams of becoming the next Kasturirangan," he added.

Kasturirangan, who died in Bengaluru, was the Chairperson of the drafting committee on the New National Education Policy (NEP), and had also served as the Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission. PTI ABN ABN VN VN