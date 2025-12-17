UP: Schools up to Class 8 to remain shut for three days as dense fog blankets Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) Bareilly district administration on Wednesday issued an order for closure of schools up to Class 8 for next three days, as cold wave and dense fog have been disrupting normal life here for the last couple of days.

In view of the severe cold and persistent fog, all government, aided and private schools from Classes 1 to 8 will remain closed from December 18-20, officials said.

According to Basic Siksha Adhikari Dr Vinita, the decision was taken on the directions of District Magistrate Avinash Singh.

She warned of strict action against any school found violating the order.

However, schools where examinations are already scheduled may conduct them as per the pre-decided programme, she added.

Bareilly and adjoining areas have been covered under a dense blanket of fog, with no sunshine reported on Wednesday. Cold winds intensified the chill, while poor visibility during morning hours slowed traffic and increased the risk of accidents.

Tuesday was recorded as the coldest day in the district in the last 10 years, with the maximum temperature dropping to 16.3 degrees Celsius.

Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Santosh Kumar Singh said the meteorological department has issued an orange alert for dense fog for the next three days, and cold winds from the hills are likely to further aggravate the situation.

The administration has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and take special care of children and the elderly, as no immediate relief from the cold spell is in sight. PTI COR ABN RUK RUK