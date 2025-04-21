UP: Schoolteacher killed in Sultanpur accident

Sultanpur, Apr 21 (PTI) A 30-year-old junior high school teacher was killed in a road accident in the Gosaiganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Saurabh Kumar of Pure Darbar village in Ambedkarnagar district.

Gosaiganj SHO Ram Ashish Upadhyay said, "The accident occurred early on Monday at the Itkauli crossing. Saurabh Kumar was on his way to school when a speeding truck hit him. He died on the spot." Locals immediately informed the police, who reached the spot and seized the truck. The body was sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched, he said.

Kumar had been living in Sultanpur's Vinobapuri.

His father had worked at an aided junior high school. After his father's death, Kumar secured the job under the dependent employment scheme three years ago. He got married two years ago, the police official said.