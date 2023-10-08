UP Science and Tech dept okays studies for early cancer detection, desk workers' posture correction, special wheelchairs

Noida, Oct 8 (PTI) In a push to technology, Uttar Pradesh government's Department of Science and Technology has approved over 100 research studies on using technologies like artificial intelligence and block chain in sectors like healthcare and renewable energy, by leading educational institutes, including IIT-Kanpur, MNNIT and KGMU, officials said.

These government-funded research studies are aimed at developing applications and systems for early throat cancer detection in tobacco users, correcting sitting posture among desk workers, aiding people with disability with special wheelchairs, etc.

A meeting for this was held in Lucknow on October 5 under the chairmanship of Narendra Bhooshan, Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and Director General Council of Science and Technology, a senior official said.

At the meeting, a total of 109 research proposals were approved, which is the highest number of such approvals, said Anil Yadav, Director of the Council of Science and Technology, Uttar Pradesh. These studies would cost an expenditure of Rs 14 crore, he said.

The council noted that desk workers continue to work for several hours while sitting at the same seat for long durations, leading to back pain and spondylitis, among other health issues.

“To overcome this problem, the help of artificial intelligence, machine learning and IoT-based real time posture correction system is to be developed by Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Prayagraj. The research work for this has been approved and the system would help desk workers get a warning every time they have their posture wrong,” Yadav said.

“The department noted that diagnosis of cancer is often delayed in cases where users consume 'paan' and tobacco. IIT-Kanpur will develop a healthcare application using artificial intelligence and advance endoscopic imaging which will help in early detection of this serious disease so that early diagnosis and treatment of patients can be done to prevent loss of life,” he said.

The King George Medical University in Lucknow is to develop a multi-parameter MRI model based on machine learning which will help in identification classification and diagnosis of renal tumors, he said.

Among the proposals which have received the Council's nod, is a helmet-controlled electronic vehicle chair which is to be developed by the Ambedkar Institute of Technology for Handicapped, Kanpur, he said, adding “This wheelchair will utilise artificial intelligence and operate on principles of IoT.” The department has also approved research studies to encourage renewable energy sector in the state.

For this, the department has approved a research by JSS Academy in Noida to develop a system using block chain microcontroller, and IoT which will allow any person in a locality to use surplus solar energy which has been generated by any other resident of the locality, he said.

The Rohilkhand University, Bareilly will develop resources using artificial Intelligence and drone technology for asset inspection of industries working on solar energy in the state, he said.

The Rani Lakshmibai Central University, Jhansi will work to encourage the cultivation of 'Plas' in the tribal areas of Bundelkhand and make its improved varieties available. 'Plas' is used in making colours, making 'Dona' leaves, medicines, ply boards etc.

“This project will help in generating employment and increasing the income of farmers,” Yadav said.

The Science and Technology Department, Uttar Pradesh has also announced a hike in fellowship of research staff in projects funded by the Council of Science and Technology.

The fellowship of research assistants has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 while that of senior research assistants has been increased from Rs 22,000 to Rs 28,000, Yadav said.

During the meeting, the Executive Committee of the Council also suggested conducting research work in all the districts of the state, especially the aspirational districts, backward districts of Bundelkhand and Purvanchal, he added. PTI KIS SKY SKY