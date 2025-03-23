UP: Scrap dealer accused of raping, molesting two minors held after encounter in Hathras

Hathras (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) A 28-year-old scrap dealer who was on the run for allegedly raping a girl and molesting another was arrested following an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, police said.

The incident took place in a village under Sasni police station around 12.30 pm when the both the girl, aged around 7 to 8 years, were playing outside the house, they said.

Bobby, who works as a scrap dealer in the village, lured the two on the pretext of buying them something, after which he raped one of the girl and molested the other, they added.

Based on a complaint lodged by their family members, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and investigation was taken up, a police officer said.

Three police teams were formed to nab the accused. Based on a tip-off the team arrested the accused near Shakti Van, Hanuman Chowki, Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said.

Upon being cornered, Bobby opened fire on the police team and in the retaliatory firing he was shot in both legs and was admitted to the district hospital, he added.

The SP said that the accused, a native of another town, was residing in the village for the last few months and was working as a scrap dealer.

Investigation in the matter is underway and strict action will be taken against him, Sinha said.