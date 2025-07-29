UP: SDM in Bijnor gets death threat, Rs 15 lakh extortion demand; case filed

Bijnor (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) The sub-district magistrate of Dhampur tehsil in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor received a death threat and a Rs 15 lakh extortion demand following which a case was registered, police said on Monday.

Circle Officer (Dhampur) Abhai Kumar Pandey on Monday said that Dhampur's sub-divisional magistrate Ritu Rani, in her complaint to the police, alleged that on July 24, messages were sent from several numbers on her official number demanding Rs 15 lakh as extortion.

She said that a barcode was also sent to her number to send the money. The sender has threatened that if the extortion amount is not paid, she will also be murdered like NIA officer Tanzil Ahmed, the police said.

NIA officer Tanzil Ahmed (45) was driving back to Delhi after attending a family wedding at Sahaspur village in Bijnor district in April, 2016 when two men on bike overtook his car and shot him 24 times.

The SDM has also shared the screenshots of the messages with the police, the police said.

A case in this regard has been registered and further probe is underway, they said. PTI COR NAV NB NB