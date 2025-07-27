UP secures Rs 12,031 crore under PMAY Urban 2.0 to boost housing for urban poor

Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) In a major push towards 'Housing for All', the Uttar Pradesh government has secured financial approval of Rs 12,031 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission 2.0 to provide pucca houses to the urban poor, according to a statement released on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure transparency and quality in construction, the statement said.

Following this, geo-tagging and photographic documentation of each house will be mandatory under PMAY (Urban), enabling real-time monitoring at every stage of construction. All houses will also be equipped with disaster-resilient features to safeguard against earthquakes, floods, and other calamities, making safety an integral component of the scheme, it said.

The cost of construction under the scheme is being shared between the Centre and the state government in a 60:40 ratio. Each eligible beneficiary will receive Rs 2.5 lakh in assistance to build a permanent (pucca) house.

Launched on September 1, 2024, the PMAY (Urban) Mission 2.0 aims to ensure pucca houses for all families by the set deadline.

The scheme is being closely monitored by officials at both the state and district levels to guarantee timely and quality construction. The initiative not only provides social security to the urban poor but also promotes integrated urban development across Uttar Pradesh, the statement added. PTI NAV HIG HIG