UP: Security agencies heighten vigil along India-Nepal border ahead of PM's Ayodhya visit

Maharajganj (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have intensified vigil along the India-Nepal border here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya for a flag-hoisting ceremony on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena said security agencies have been instructed to verify the identities of people crossing the border to prevent the movement of terrorists.

The Indo-Nepal Border Police (ITBP) and the local intelligence unit have also been directed to remain on high alert, he said.

"All the border outposts have been kept on high alert. Patrolling in sensitive border areas has been increased to check anti-national elements," a senior SSB official said.

Following inputs about possible insurgent movement, SSB personnel are closely monitoring the Sonauli border, Meena said.

He said surveillance has also been stepped up at public places, including cinema halls, hotels, and rail and bus stations, to prevent any untoward incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram temple, symbolising the completion of its construction. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ