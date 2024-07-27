UP: Security intensified in Muzaffarnagar ahead of Kanwariyas arrival

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) Along with the teams of local police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), the district administration has also deployed commandos of Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police along the Kanwar route to avoid any untoward incident.

"ATS commandos have been posted at Shiv chowk in Muzaffarnagar where kanwariyas from Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and different districts of UP will pass while returning from Haridwar and performing parikrama. Sensitive places near Shiv Chowk have been handed over to ATS commandos to avoid any untoward incident," Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh told reporters on Saturday.

He said a team of RAF, six teams of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and ATS commandos have been deployed in the district for security.

Kanwar yatra began on Jul 22.