UP: Security tightened ahead of Friday prayer post CAA implementation

Lucknow: Police in Uttar Pradesh have made fool-proof security arrangements ahead of the Friday namaz, the first since the Centre announced the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), officials said.

"The police headquarters has strengthened vigilance by making adequate arrangements for a safe conduct of Friday prayers," Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said.

Additional police forces have been deployed near mosques for the convenience of the namazis, he added.

"Special vigil is being maintained on anti-social elements and social media and our officers are taking stock of the situation on the ground," the DGP said.

Massive anti-CAA protests broke out in Aligarh, Kanpur, Bareilly, Varanasi and Lucknow in 2019 after Parliament passed the contentious law. On January 17, 2020, a group of women staged a sit-in at the Lucknow Ghanta Ghar and it continued for months.

Police and the administration are on high alert to ensure that incidents similar to the 2019 protests do not recur.