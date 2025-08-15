UP: Security tightened at disputed mausoleum in Fatehpur ahead of Janmashtami, 3 FIRs registered

Kanpur (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) Fatehpur police on Friday tightened security around a disputed mausoleum ahead of Janmashtami celebrations, following provocative social media posts and calls urging people to gather at the site.

Three FIRs have also been lodged in connection with the posts — two against named persons, Mohammad Muzaffar Imran and Akhand Pratap Singh, and one against an unidentified person, Station House Officer (Kotwali) Tarkeshwar Rai said.

The district administration has served notices to those linked with the mausoleum, political leaders allegedly calling for prayers there and prominent members of Hindu and Muslim communities, warning them against doing anything that could disturb law and order and directing them to restrain their supporters from wrongdoing.

The heightened security and FIRs follow a recent incident where right-wing groups stormed the premises of the mausoleum on Monday, damaging graves and claiming the site to be a Hindu temple.

The damaged portions have since been repaired.

Authorities have warned of strict legal action against anyone circulating provocative material. A video circulating on social media, allegedly aimed at inciting people to gather near the Fatehpur mausoleum on August 16, carried the message, "Rise, lions of Islam,' it's time to march to Fatehpur," the SHO said.

The Facebook post has since been deleted, and two persons have been detained in this connection.

Meanwhile, Imran has been booked under Sections 153 (waging war against the Government of any foreign State at peace with the Government of India) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act. He had allegedly posted objectionable images of women with inflammatory remarks, Singh, on the other hand, allegedly targeted a particular community with his derogatory comments. He has been booked under BNS sections 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 353 and 66 of the IT Act.

The third FIR against an unknown accused is under sections 191 (rioting), 353 of the BNS and 66 of the IT Act.

All the material has been removed, police said.

Hindu organisations have announced plans to hold a 'kirtan' at the mausoleum on Saturday, prompting the administration to impose triple-layer barricading and deploy additional forces, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary and reserve force, in the vicinity.

Patrolling has been intensified, flag marches conducted, and sensitive areas placed under round-the-clock monitoring.

The heightened alert comes a day after the Fatehpur administration imposed strict prohibitory orders banning all gatherings, processions, and protests in connection with the mausoleum, citing intelligence inputs of a planned mobilisation on August 16, which coincides with Janmashtami.

Additional police forces from neighbouring districts have been deployed, with Quick Response Teams and drone and CCTV surveillance also being put in place.

Officials said the area within a one-kilometre radius has been sealed with multiple barricades, and the security cordon will remain in place until after Janmashtami.

Police said the situation is currently under control, but a special alert is in place, with senior officials and intelligence teams closely monitoring developments.