UP: Semi-burnt body of woman found in Baghpat village

Baghpat (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) The semi-burnt body of a woman was recovered from a farm in a village near the Delhi-Dehradun greenfield highway here on Thursday, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was murdered, her body was doused with petrol and set on fire to conceal her identity, they said.

The deceased's identity has not been ascertained yet.

The police said a call was received on Wednesday night about a fire in a 'bithora' (heap used for storing cow-dung cakes). A police team reached the spot and carried out an inspection, but it was not clear at the time that there was a body, and the team returned.

The incident came to light when the locals found the body in Baghu village in the morning, triggering panic in the area.

Villagers found a sandal near the body, while some cosmetic items were recovered from the roadside a short distance away, they said.

A forensic team also collected evidence, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan said special teams have been formed to probe the matter.