UP: Senior doctor killed, another injured after car loses control, falls into canal in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) A senior doctor of the district hospital here died while another was injured when their car lost control and fell into a canal on Ballia-Rasra road on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Sanwara village in Rasra Kotwali area when the car veered off the road and plunged into the canal, officials said. Dr. AK Swarnkar (45), a senior doctor at the district hospital, died on the spot, while Dr. Ajit Rai (40) sustained serious injuries, they added.

Swarnkar, who was on study leave from the district hospital, was returning to Ballia from Lucknow with Dr. Rai in the car when the accident occurred.

Police said Swarnkar apparently dozed off while driving, leading to the accident.

The canal had water, causing Dr. Swarnkar to drown on the spot, while Dr. Rai was taken to a hospital in Varanasi in critical condition, officials said.

Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said the body has been sent to the district hospital for post mortem. PTI CORR ABN ABN OZ OZ