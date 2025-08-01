UP set to produce cloth and bioplastic from cow dung

Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced that it has launched a new initiative to turn cow dung from stray cattle -- 54 lakh kg generated daily -- into sustainable products like bioplastics, bio-polymers, bio-textiles, eco-friendly, clothing, paper, biogas, compost, and nanocellulose.

The government said in a statement that the initiative aims to tackle plastic pollution while promoting rural employment, organic farming, and energy self-reliance under the "Har Gaon Urja Kendra" model.

Chairman of the Gau Seva Commission, Shyam Bihari Gupta, emphasised that the scheme aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision for rural energy and economic empowerment.

Anurag Srivastava, officer on special duty, said that Dr Shuchi Verma, Assistant Professor of Biotechnology at Ramjas College, University of Delhi, serves as the technical advisor for the project.

"She has developed an effective technology to produce bioplastic from cow dung and has presented her research to the commission," he said.

The government said that the initiative is expected to create employment opportunities for lakhs of rural youth and provide entrepreneurship among women, while also generating revenue for the state. It will make gaushalas (cow shelters) self-reliant and catalyse strengthening the rural economy, it added.

Cow protection remains a top priority for the chief minister, the government said.

"With this innovative step, Uttar Pradesh is not only setting an example in combating plastic pollution but also poised to emerge as a national and global model for environmental sustainability," the statement added.