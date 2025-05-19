UP sets 3 new construction records on Ganga Expressway, says CM

Lucknow, May 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has set three new records after building 10 kilometres of metal beam crash barriers and paving 34.24 lane kilometres of bituminous concrete within 24 hours on the Ganga Expressway, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Monday.

The work, carried out between Hardoi and Unnao districts on May 17-18, has been certified by the Golden Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

In 24 hours, construction teams laid 34.24 lane kilometres of bituminous concrete, which required 20,105 metric tonnes of material and covered a surface area of 171,210 square metres. During the same 24-hour window, they also erected 10 kilometres of metal beam crash barrier along the carriageway, according to a statement by project partner Ganga Expressway.

In a post on social media platform X, the chief minister said the feat has been certified by the Golden Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

"New heights for Uttar Pradesh! In only 24 hours, 10 km of crash barriers and 34.24 lane km of bituminous concrete were completed, earning two world records," Adityanath wrote.

He credited the achievement to the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), calling it "the result of excellent planning, technical proficiency and committed teamwork".

The chief minister added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is "becoming an infrastructure state of global standards".

The Ganga Expressway Project (Group 3) is a project of Adani Road and Transport Limited (ARTL), an Adani Group company. Patel Infrastructure Limited is a partner in the project.

The 594-kilometre Ganga Expressway will connect 12 districts from Meerut to Prayagraj and is proposed to be extended to Ballia in the future, making it the longest expressway in the country.

On the record-setting effort, Patel Infrastructure Ltd's Managing Director Arvind Patel said, "We are proud to be contributing to nation-building through such monumental achievements. This is not just a record, it's a reflection of Indian engineering brilliance and our team's unwavering spirit." The Ganga Expressway, which was initially expected to be inaugurated before the Maha Kumbh 2025, is running behind schedule. PTI KIS KSS KSS