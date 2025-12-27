UP: Seven booked for damaging police vehicle, misbehaving with personnel in Hathras

Hathras (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against seven persons for allegedly damaging a police response vehicle (PRV) and misbehaving with police personnel here, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Nurpur village under Hathras Junction police station limits on Thursday night, when a PRV team arrived after receiving information about a clash between two groups in the area.

According to officials, an altercation allegedly broke out between the villagers and police personnel, which soon escalated into violence, with a mob vandalising the police vehicle and breaking its glass panes.

The police personnel were verbally abused during the altercation, they said, adding that some women were also involved in the heated exchange.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Kushwaha said a case has been registered against seven persons under relevant sections for misbehaving with police and vandalising the PRV.

"Disciplinary action has also been initiated against the PRV head constable and a constable in connection with the incident," Kushwaha said, adding that no named arrests have been made so far.

A heavy police force was later deployed on the spot to restore order, and the situation was brought under control, he said.