Seven killed in two road accidents in Mirzapur

Mirzapur: Seven people were killed in two separate road accidents in the district on Sunday, police officials said on Monday.

The first accident, which occurred around 10 pm in the Lalganj area, resulted in the death of four people, including three natives of Telangana. The second accident took place around 2 am in the Adalhat area, claiming three lives.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) OP Singh, a car collided with a motorcycle and then crashed into the rear of a truck on the Rewa-Varanasi National Highway.

The car had six occupants, while three people were on the motorcycle.

"Four people died in the accident. Two car occupants -- Venkat Reddy (40) and Mal Reddy, both residents of Shandhar Reddy in Telangana -- were declared dead at the Lalganj Community Health Centre," Singh said.

He added that the injured were referred to the district hospital, where car passenger Chitti (35), a resident of Shandhar Reddy, Telangana, and motorcycle rider Ravi Shankar Rajbhar (20), a resident of Palia Shambhupur, Baragaon in Varanasi, succumbed to their injuries.

Three other injured individuals were sent to the trauma centre in Varanasi, while two car occupants escaped unhurt, Singh said.

In the second pre-dawn accident, which took place near Pathraura Mill, an unidentified truck hit pedestrians, killing three people on the spot.

"The deceased were identified as Shivpujan (22), Vikas (21), and a cyclist, Nanhe Prajapati (24)," Singh said.