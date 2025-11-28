UP: Seven of a family killed as gravel-laden truck overturns on car in Saharanpur

Saharanpur, Nov28 (PTI) Seven members of a family, including a child, were killed after a truck loaded with gravel overturned onto their car in Gagalhedi police station area here on Friday, an official said.

City Superintendent of Police Vyom Bindal told PTI that the incident took place near Syed Majra village, where a truck carrying gravel suddenly lost control and toppled over on a passing car.

The vehicle was completely crushed under the weight of the gravel, leaving no survivors, he said.

The truck driver fled the scene and a case has been registered over the incident.

According to the police, the victims were travelling to Gangoh to visit relatives when the incident happened.

The rescue efforts continued for several hours. A JCB and crane were used to remove the overturned dumper and the gravel, while a cutter was deployed to retrieve the bodies trapped inside the mangled car, the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kumar (24), his sister Jolly (27), brother-in-law Shekhar (28), mother Rani Devi (62), cousin Vipin (20), another relative Raju Saini (27), and a child.

Bindal said further legal proceedings are underway and efforts are being made to trace the absconding truck driver. PTI COR CDN ARB ARB