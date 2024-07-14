National

UP: Seven-year-old girl's body found in drain in Mahrajganj

NewsDrum Desk
Mahrajganj (UP) Jul 14 (PTI) The body of a seven-year-old girl was found in a drain near her house here on Sunday, police said.

Priya, daughter of Ramchandra Rajbhar, went missing from her home in the Beltikara area on Saturday night at around 8 pm. Her family searched for her but could not find her, they said.

The girl's body was found in a drain near her house. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, Paniyara police station in-charge inspector Nirbhay Kumar Singh said.

The cause of her death is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation in the matter is underway, Singh added. PTI COR ABN HIG HIG

