UP: Seven years after murder, Barabanki court sentences 6 to life term

Barabanki (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) Seven years after the murder of a man over an old enmity, a district court in Barabanki on Monday sentenced six accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them, a lawyer said.

District Judge Pratima Srivastava pronounced the verdict in a murder case of 2018 after holding all the six accused persons guilty of the crime.

According to district government counsel (criminal) Amit Kumar Awasthi, the incident took place on March 2, 2018, when one Kuldeep Chauhan, who hails from Khurda Village under Ramnagar Police Station, went to drop off his wife Savitri Devi at her maternal home in Marka Mau Village under Badosarai Police Station limits.

On his return, Chauhan was allegedly intercepted and killed by six men, namely, Harish Chandra, Vinod (son of Nanhu), Lallan and Pappu (sons of Ramsumiran), along with Pintu and Uttam from the same village.

The prosecution alleged the murder was premeditated, and after killing Kuldeep, the accused hanged his body from a tree to mislead the investigation.

The case initially posed a mystery for the police and remained unsolved for some time.

Eventually, investigators were able to crack the case and charge the accused, the lawyer added.