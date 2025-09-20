UP: Sex racket busted in Ayodhya guest house, 14 held

Ayodhya (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) Police in Ayodhya have busted a sex racket with the arrest of 14 people, including 11 women, operating in a guest house for the past 12 months, officials said on Saturday.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police raided the premises and caught 11 women. Guest house owner Ganesh Agarwal and his two associates were also arrested.

Circle Officer (City) Shailendra Singh said that as soon as the police reached the guest house at midnight, there was chaos. The women present in the rooms tried to run away, but women police personnel posted outside caught them.

The arrested women were later taken to the police station.

Singh said that preliminary investigation revealed the guest house owner had brought the women from Bihar and Gorakhpur. To avoid suspicion, he did not allow them to leave the premises and provided food and other requirements inside the guest house.

He added that several such rackets are operating in Ayodhya and investigations are underway.

"Soon we will free this holy city from such rackets," Singh said.