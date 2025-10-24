UP: Sex racket busted in posh Gorakhpur locality; 3 booked

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) Police invoked the Gangster Act against three individuals accused of running a prostitution racket from a rented flat in the posh Millennium City Colony here, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the racket was being operated under the Chiluatal police station limits by live-in partners Brijesh Sahni (38) and Bittu alias Anita Sharma (30), both residents of the Gulriha area, along with their associate Prem Sahni, who allegedly arranged clients.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the flat on July 13, 2025, and caught the trio red-handed. A minor girl was also rescued and sent to a shelter home, officials mentioned.

During the raid, police recovered objectionable materials and mobile phones containing photos of several girls. These photos were allegedly circulated on WhatsApp along with rate lists before deals were finalised.

"Gangster Act has been invoked against Brijesh Kumar Sahni alias Vijay, his associates Prem Sahni and Bittu alias Anita Sharma, for operating an illegal sex racket. The action aims to dismantle their criminal network," said Circle Officer Vivek Kumar Tiwari.

A case has been registered regarding the matter at the Gulriha police station.