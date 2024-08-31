UP: Sex racket busted in Prayagraj; Ugandan woman among 20 held

Prayagraj, Aug 31 (PTI) Police on Saturday busted a sex racket operating under the guise of spa centres here, leading to the arrest of 20 people including a Ugandan woman, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deepak Bhukar said a joint operation of the Civil Lines and Mahila Thana police conducted late on Friday night following a tip-off, targeted several spa centres at P-Square Mall near the Civil Lines bus stand.

These included Junction Spa Centre, New Green Spa Centre, Paradise Spa Centre and Waves Spa Centre, he said.

"During the raid, some women and men were found in objectionable conditions, in which a foreign woman of Ugandan origin was also found involved in immoral acts. Thirteen women and seven men were arrested on the spot," Bhuker said.

He said a case had been registered at the Civil Lines police station under various provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. Twenty mobile phones, sex-stimulating medicines and Rs 8,400 cash were recovered from the spot.

He said the police were obtaining the passport and visa details of the woman of foreign origin. PTI RAJ KIS HIG HIG