UP: Shahjahanpur woman dies after brick falls on her due to storm

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman died here on Saturday when a brick fell on her during a storm while she was harvesting crops, an official said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Durgesh Yadav told PTI that Sangeeta (40), from Amapur Amela village in Jalalabad area, was filling mustard crop in sacks under a tin shed with her husband, when the tin flew away due to the storm.

He said that the bricks kept on top of the tin fell on the woman and she died on the spot. Upon receiving information the Naib Tehsildar and police reached the spot. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ